Comedian Thomas is back to make his Mark at Nottingham venue

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas is to perform his new show in Nottingham and Sheffield.

He will be at Sheffield's Memorial Hall on March 1 and Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on April 16 and 17.

Combining his trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and well researched material, Mark examines how we have come to inhabit this divided wasteland that some of us call the United Kingdom.

In 50 Things About Us, Mark picks through the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for such a hollow land. It is a show about money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs, sods of soil and rich people.

