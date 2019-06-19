Dan Baird gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday is a must for music fans

Check out a gig by Dan Baird And Homemade Sin at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, June 21.

The King Street venue welcomes the legendary frontman on tour with his own band and their latest album SoLow.

You may remember Dan, he was the lead singer and chief songwriter with ’80s roots superstars, The Georgia Satellites, and the composer of Keep Your Hands To Yourself.

Every night in America, it is estimated that at least eight bands will be covering that number. Not bad for a song that has just celebrated its 30th birthday.

Joining Dan is fellow ex-Satellite, drummer Mauro Magellan and founder member of Americana Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement winners Jason And The Scorchers, guitarist Warner E. Hodges.

The line-up is completed by Micke Björk on bass.

Doors open at 8pm

Photo credit: Trudi Knight