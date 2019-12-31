Dance hit Wasteland comes to Derby Theatre in February

Dance fans won’t want to miss the chance to see the acclaimed production of Wasteland when it comes to Derby Theatre in February.

In 1994 hundreds of coal miners hung up their pit boots as Grimethorpe Colliery was closed, affecting the tight-knit working-class community that surrounded it.

Created to mark the 25th anniversary since that closure and 30 years since the rise of UK rave culture, Wasteland is the highly anticipated new dance theatre show from acclaimed British choreographer Gary Clarke and the sequel to his multi award winning production COAL.

It can be seen at Derby Theatre on February 6 and 7 and has already gained impressive reviews after performances of the show around the country.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at the venue on 01332 593939

