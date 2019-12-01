Dance is in the spotlight for Sinfonia Viva's New Year's Eve gala concert in Nottingham

Sinfonia Viva’s latest spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala Concert is not to be missed later this month at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Getting under way at 6pm on December 31 at the city centre venue, the concert goes by the title of Dance To The Music Of Time.

Hot on the heels of the latest Strictly Come Dancing series on BBC One, the orchestra will take the audience through a packed programme and classical and popular favourites which have delighted dance fans over the centuries.

Conducted by Nicholas Kok, the concert will feature the likes of Handel’s Hornpipe and the Champagne Polka by Strauss, plus Offenbach’s Can-Can and Piazzolla’s Libertango. The concert also features a guest appearance by multi award-winning soprano soloist Aoife Miskelly.

For ticket availability, you can contact the box office at the venue on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

