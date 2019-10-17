Derby premieres Tom Dale Dance Company’s touring Step Sonic show

A new touring show by Tom Dale Dance Company will be premiered in Derby this week.

Entitled Step Sonic: Parts 1 and 2, the creation celebrates the impact of electronic dance music on the contemporary dance world.

With significant funding from the PRS, the first part of the show explores new ways to create, perform and showcase electronic music. Using microphones and bespoke equipment, the dancers perform within a sonic playground.

The second part focuses on the personal impact which music has had on each of its choreographers.

Step Sonic: Parts 1 and 2 will be performed at Deda in Derby on Thursday and Friday, October 17 and 18, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12 and £10. Book online at www.deda.uk.com or call 01332 370 911.

