Derby Theatre awarded £1.5million Arts Council funding to carry out prestigious new role

Derby Theatre whas been awarded £1.5million from Arts Council England to become one of just two new Performing Arts Producing Hubs in England.

In this role as a Producing Hub, Derby Theatre will create new work with audiences and communities at its heart, involving partners from across the city and beyond.

Derby Theatre will be working closely with partners from the city and beyond to deliver the various strands of the project. The exciting consortium of companies who will help to support, deliver and develop the Producing Hubs model

in Derby include Baby People, China Plate, Crying Out Loud, Déda, Derby City Council, Derby County Community Trust, Maison Foo, Milk Presents, Not Too Tame, QUAD, University of Derby and Wild Rumpus.

Sarah Brigham, chief executive and artistic director of Derby Theatre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Producing Hubs funding which will enable us to forge and develop new and exciting relationships with artists, local people and organisations across the city and beyond.

“We very much look forward to collaborating and creating and presenting work which connects and resonates with the communities our organisations serve. I am also excited to embed and present our work in a range of new and exciting spaces and providing community-related development opportunities for artists. We hope this pilot scheme will allow us to test new ways of making excellent arts experiences for all.”

