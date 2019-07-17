Derby Theatre family show brings FIVE times the fun this summer

Get ready for five times the fun at Derby Theatre this summer thanks to a family show coming soon.

FIVE is a WinterWalker and Theatre Hullabaloo production, co-produced with Derby Theatre, and can be seen at the city centre venue from July 31 to August 10.

FIVE is a spectacular sensory show for young audiences, taking place in the Studio and aimed at ages 3-6.

Taking young audiences on a sensory journey, FIVE inspires little ones to use their eyes and ears, noses and mouths, fingers and feet to discover a world of play that makes the ordinary extraordinary. The high-energy show packed

with dance, music and clowning is warm, funny and inclusive and the perfect introduction to live performance for children age 3-6 and their grown-ups.

The playful exploration of the human senses is bought to you by Belper-based family theatre specialists WinterWalker, the company behind The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and Three Keepers.

WinterWalker’s Kitty Winter said of FIVE: “When I originally began thinking about the show, I wanted an idea that was simple but fundamental, something shared by anyone watching, regardless of age, gender, race or life experience. After some playing, the theme of the five senses emerged, and fit the bill.

“Our senses are how we encounter the world physically, and movement and dance seem to flow organically when we use them all and focus on the sensations.”

Performances take place at 11am and 1.30pm each day from July 31 to August 10.

Tickets are £12, with concessions for under sixs at £10. Call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Mark Savage