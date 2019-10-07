Derby Theatre plays host to acclaimed play Two Trains Running later this month

The prize-winning 20th century American classic Two Trains Running comes to Derby Theatre later this year.

The English Touring Theatre and Royal & Derngate, Northampton co-production of August Wilson’s play, directed by Nancy Medina, can be seen at Derby Theatre from October 22 to 26.

There’s a controversial new president in the White House, and racial tensions are on the rise.

It is Pittsburgh, 1969, and the regulars of Memphis Lee’s restaurant are struggling to cope with the turbulence of a rapidly changing world. The diner is in threat of being torn down, a casualty of the city’s renovation project that is

sweeping away the buildings of a community, but not its spirit.

Set in the aftermath of the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, the play highlights the impact of society’s broken promises on the hopes and dreams of its characters.

The iconic American playwright August Wilson paints a vivid portrait of everyday lives in this defining moment of American history.

When Two Trains Running opened on Broadway in 1992, its legendary premiere won TONY and Drama Desk Awards.

Tickets to see this new production range from £15 to £30.

For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can book online by clicking here.

