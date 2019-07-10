Derbyshire Singers fly the flag for English composers

Derbyshire Singers will present a pot pourri of English songs and airs at St Peter’s Church, Edensor, Chatsworth, on July 13.

The audience will be taken on a journey from John Dowland’s madrigals to Bob Chilcott’s arrangements of such modern classics as Yesterday and And So It Goes, guided by musical director Lynne Clark.

Selections in the programme will include the choral dances from Benjamin Britten’s opera Gloriana and John Rutter’s arrangement of folk songs from The Sprig of Thyme.

The Derbyshire Singers will be joined for this concert by Tom McFarlane (pictured), who, after starting his musical career with the Derbyshire City and County Youth Orchestra is now principal clarinettist in the Orchestra of Cambridge University. He will play Finzi’s Five Bagatelles and Reade’s Victorian Garden Suite.

Pianist Eleanor Kornas will accompany the concert.

Advance tickets £12, students and accompanied under 16s free, available from Robert Young Florists (Crown Square, Matlock), Natural Choice in Ashbourne (01335 346096), or at www.derbyshiresingers.org.

