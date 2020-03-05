Don't miss Nottingham gig for rising singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin

Talented newcomer Andrew Cushin can be seen in a gig at Nottingham Rough Trade on March 11.

The concert also features The K’s. He will also be appeared at Sheffield Leadmill on March 12.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has just released his debut single It’s Gonna Get Better ahead of this run of live dates.

It’s Gonna Get Better immediately positions Andrew as a musician who is destined for bigger things in the year ahead.

His first calling card is the sheer strength of his vocal. It’s a voice which has the power to demand your attention, yet also with the soul, nuance and character that brings his emotive words to life. Lyrically its an unguarded outpouring of emotion, rich with regret, romance and yearning. The overwhelming feeling, however, is one of optimism and redemption.

