Dr Hook’s Royal Concert Hall Nottingham show cancelled due to illness

The Dr Hook show that was scheduled to take place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 14 has had to be cancelled.

This is due to the ongoing medical situation of Dr Hook frontman Dennis Locorriere.

All ticket holders will be notified and offered a full refund. Ticket enquiries should be made to the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham box office on 0115 989 5555.

A statement from Dr Hook’s management said: “Unfortunately, due to Mr Locorriere’s on-going medical situation, the regrettable decision has been taken to cancel Dr Hook’s shows worldwide for the rest of 2019 and at least the first six months of 2020.

“All members of Dr Hook, their crew, management and promoters are very disappointed to have made this decision during the period of the 50th Anniversary world tours, but, in any situation as this, the health of an individual must be the first consideration and priority.

“To all the fans around the globe that have already purchased their tickets to the 50th shows, we can only send our sincere apologies and hope that, in the not too distant future, Dr Hook will be back on stage and pick-up where they left off, celebrating 50 years of incredible music.”

