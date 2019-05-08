Family fun hits Derby’s streets this weekend

There will be plenty of fun on the streets of Derby’s Cathedral Quarter this weekend and visitors of all ages will be entertained by what is on offer.

Derby Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) will stage its first CQ Saturdays free street entertainment event of the year on Saturday, May 11.

It will focus on the family-friendly ‘horrible history’ of this particularly iconic part of the city centre.

A troupe of talented actors from the city arts company FFTS Events will stage pop-up theatre performances at locations across the Cathedral Quarter.

These performances will be taking place between 11am and 3pm.

They will share some of the haunting tales and scary stories from the ‘dead centre’ of England.

Martin Langsdale, chairman of the Cathedral Quarter board, which drives forward activities under the area’s BID status, explained: “CQ Saturdays is a popular part of the BID programme to enhance the visitor experience in the Cathedral Quarter.

“Having organised a number of free street entertainment events over previous years, we are looking to widen the scope of CQ Saturdays this year and the ‘Horrible Histories’ street theatre was inspired by May being Local and Community History Month.”

For more information click here.

You can also click here for another leisure story.