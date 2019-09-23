Feast of entertainment in store as Derby Festé returns

Derby Feste is back soon, at various locations in Derby city centre, on September 27-28.

Family-friendly Derby Festé has been a key feature in the Derby festivals calendar for the past 13 years.

This year’s event has a theme of Space, Moon and Tides, marking the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing.

It attracts more than 30,000 visitors to the city centre over the two-day festival, which features performers from across Europe in a celebration of street entertainment including dance, contemporary circus, music and comedy.

Derby Festé will kick off at 4.30pm on Friday, with a high-energy aerial performance of Splash by integrated circus company Extraordinary Bodies on Cathedral Green.

The company is the UK’s leading company that brings together deaf, disabled and non-disabled artists to create bold and radical performances that focus on individual’s abilities and strengths.

Derby Festé is produced and presented by Déda, Derby LIVE, QUAD and Derby Theatre in association with the Without Walls Touring Network Partnership – a project that takes world-class UK outdoor arts to parks, square and high streets across England.

