Feast of exciting shows as Departure Lounge festival returns to Derby Theatre

Departure Lounge is a summer festival of fresh and exciting performances presented by In Good Company and it returns for its seventh year at locations in and around Derby Theatre.

It takes place this year from July 18 to 20 and there will be a bumper line-up of thrilling theatre featuring Edinburgh previews, works-in-progress, workshops and talks, and a hub for fresh, contemporary, cutting edge and innovative performance.

Highlights of the festival for 2019 includes: Opal Fruits by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, an unreliable solo show about the fetishisation of the feral female, about working-class women and the trouble with 90s nostalgia spliced with

stories from four generations of women who came of age on the same council estate

Tokyo Rose by Burnt Lemon Theatre (winners of the New Diorama and Underbelly Untapped Award 2019), a piece where five female wartime disc jockeys spit piercing verse in a rap-packed musical broadcast

Unfortunate by Fat Rascal (Vulvarine 2018), an untold tale of Disney villain, Octo-Woman and plus size icon, Ursula, the sea witch, a musical parody exploring who the woman is behind the tentacles!

Other Departure Lounge highlights include: the return of Olivier Award nominee Caroline Horton with the premiere of All of Me, a funny, hopeful and unapologetic piece, the show that happens after the curtain call, when the lights

have gone down but the mess remains, in association with China Plate, Cambridge Junction and The Yard Theatre, plus the return of festival favourites, award-winning Not Too Tame with See How They Run, a brand new show fresh

from Latitude festival, a helter skelter piece of gig theatre which takes the audience on a magical mystery ride, a unique and raucous show inspired by The Beatles music.

Ben Anderson, creative producer, In Good Company, said: “I can’t wait for this theatrical vacation. Departure Lounge is a festival that is open, international facing with a regional bedrock of work at its heart exploring a total feast of themes from letter writing and ageing, Disney villains, identity and accessibility...all to name just a few.

“Mark the dates in your diary. Honestly, you really won’t regret it.”

Early bird passes for the festival are available until May 31. For more information and to book, contact the box office on 01332 593939 or click here.

You can also click here for another story.

Photo credit: H Beasley-Garrigan