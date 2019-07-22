Feast of music coming up this weekend as Indietracks festival returns to Midland Railway Butterley

The Indietracks Festival returns to the Midland Railway Butterley, near Ripley, on July 26-28, offering a feast of entertainment for music fans.

The annual extravaganza of indie music is back for another year with a bumper line-up playing in a highly picturesque setting.

Among those taking part at the family-friendly festival this year are The Orielles, Bis, Tracyanne & Danny, Martha, The Spook School, Desperate Journalist, Big Joanie, Holy Now, Mammoth Penguins and lots more.

For more on what is in store, you can click here.

For more stories, you can also click here or click here.