Flowerpot gig in Derby for blues aces Xander And The Pirates

Blues fans are going to want to head to The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, May 18, to see Xander And The Peace Pirates.

Come to the King Street venue and see a band who are currently one of the must-see acts on the UK/European blues circuit.

Xander and the Peace Pirates are a testament to musical integrity and personal strength. Combining soul, blues and rock, their pervasive blend of inspired songwriting and memorable performances has already seen them enrapture audiences from around the world.

Brothers Keith and Stu Xander were discovered on YouTube by Gibson Brands CEO Henry Juszkiewicz and during their subsequent performances for the company at numerous international events from LA to Dubai the band caught the attention of not just an ever-growing collective of fans but also industry legends such as Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Kiss, Rolling Stones) and Rick Allen (Def Leppard).

Lead singer and guitarist Keith Xander was born without a right arm below the elbow and plays guitar using a prosthesis and hook with a pick attached at the end. He is a virtuoso musician and his playing rivals the best in the industry.

With haunting riffs, genius melodies and a uniquely infectious charisma, Xander and the Peace Pirates continue to share their musical passion to standing ovations, while spreading a universal message of peace, love and harmony.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, You can also click here for ticket and show details.

Click here for another music story.