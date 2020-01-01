Frankenstein to hit stage at Derby Theatre later this month

A stage version of Frankenstein can be seen at Derby Theatre from January 20 to 25.

The Scottish screen actress Eilidh Loan is to star in the new theatrical adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, depicting Shelley herself onstage as the author personally unfolding her monstrous tale of creature and creator.

Rona Munro’s new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Gothic masterpiece places the writer herself amongst the action, as she wrestles with her creation and with the stark realities facing revolutionary young women, then and now.

Presented by Selladoor Productions, Matthew Townshend Productions, Belgrade Theatre Coventry and Perth Theatre at Horsecross Arts, this is a chilling and thrilling production that is not to be missed when it comes to Derby Theatre for a week.

