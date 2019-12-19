Funny guy Adam Kay's festive salute to NHS workers in Derbyshire

Stand-up comedian Adam Kay is bringing his new show, Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas, to Buxton.

While many of us put our feet up over Yuletide, there will be 1.4million NHS employees heading off to work. Adam’s show honours all those who spend their festive season on the front line, removing babies and baubles from the places they get stuck, at the most wonderful time of the year.

After the success of his million-selling book, This Is Going to Hurt, Adam has delved back into his diaries as a junior doctor to produce a follow-up Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas.

His live stand-up show will take an hilarious look behind the blue curtain in a show which mixes his medical career highlights and new material.

Each ticket price includes a hardback copy of the book. Adam will be on hand to sign copies after the performance.

Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas is at Buxton Opera House on December 20, with two performances which start at 5.30pm and at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £30. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​