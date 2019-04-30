Get Ready! The Magic of Motown will be Signed, Sealed, Delivered to three Derbyshire venues

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year with 40 classic Motown hits including the music of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and more.

The Magic of Motown hits Buxton Opera House on May 18, Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on May 24 and Derby Arena on June 8, 2019.

This breath-taking concert is a spectacular musical journey through favourite songs including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On he Boogie and many, many more.

Buxton tickets cost £27, call 01298 72190 or book online CLICK HERE; Chesterfield tickets cost £28.50, call 01246 345222 or book online CLICK HERE CLICK HERE Derby tickets cost £30, call 01332 255800 or book online CLICK HERE

