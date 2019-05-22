Get your tickets now for Peppa Pig’s next visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Tickets are on sale now to see Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever at Nottingham Theatre Royal on April 4 and 5, 2020.

This brand new live show is based on Entertainment One’s (eOne) much loved animated TV series and will embark on an extensive 2019-2020 tour from October.

With the launch of Peppa Pig Live’s sixth production, Peppa and friends will be jumping in muddy puddles across the UK and Ireland, as well as making a big splash in the West End for a strictly limited Christmas season.

This new live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor eOne. The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award- winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Get ready for a road trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Dan Tsantilis