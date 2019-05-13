Get your tickets soon for WWE Live visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

WWE Live will be smacking down into Nottingham later this year, for a night of dramatic family fun entertainment.

The live tour will be arriving at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Tuesday, November 5, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Wednesday, May 22.

WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment. Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment.

See your favorite WWE Superstars as featured on SmackDown Live including Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, The New Day, Lars Sullivan, Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor and more.

Please note that the line-up is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 22 May, with prices starting from £29.20. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.

You can click here for more on how to purchase tickets online or call the box office on 0843 373 3000.

