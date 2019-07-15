Get your tickets to see community performers shine in Nottingham Playhouse’s Coram Boy next month

Nottingham Playhouse is taking over the city’s Albert Hall venue with a company of more than 100 local performers and creatives in its biggest-ever live community production next month.

Coram Boy can be seen there from August 7 to 10 and is based on the award-winning novel by Jamila Gavin.

Directed by Adam Penford, it tells the tale of Aaron and his best friend Toby.

Both are wards of Thomas Coram’s famous Foundling Hospital, which took in children whose mothers were unable to care for them during the 18th century. However, as the story unravels, the boys uncover the dark underbelly of Georgian society, and the gruesome truth behind the infamous ‘Coram men’, who pretended to work for the hospital.

The play continues Nottingham Playhouse’s long-standing tradition for making ground-breaking theatre with - and for - local people.

In March 2019, more than 300 people applied to be part of Coram Boy.

Applicants ranged from ages 12 to 80, and from a diverse range of occupations including nurses, care workers and bus drivers.

They came from far and wide across Nottinghamshire, and for many, it is their first time acting or singing in a production.

The journey of both cast and choir members has been followed through the Playhouse’s regular video posts.

George Frideric Handel conducted annual performances of Messiah to raise vital funds for the Foundling Hospital, and his music is central to the plot of the play. Internationally acclaimed organist John Keys will perform on the Albert Hall’s famous grade two listed Binns Organ alongside a string quartet, accompanying the community choir in Coram Boy’s soaring vocal score.

Adam Penford, artistic Ddirector at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “Coram Boy is our most ambitious and exciting community project to date. We were overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to be involved and had to make some tough decisions during the audition process.

“The cast reflects the diversity of our region with participants of all different ages and backgrounds. It’s been so much fun watching them bond and work together to create this complex and moving production. Their work ethic and enthusiasm has infected the whole organisation.”

Martin Berry, head of participation at Nottingham Playhouse, added: “A huge project like Coram Boy underlines how talented and creative our city is. The company has developed and thrived throughout the project, and the end result promises to be incredible.”

Tickets are available by clicking here.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith