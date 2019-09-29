Halle return to Royal Concert Hall with top violin soloist

The Halle will make their latest performance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 15

The Nottingham Classics season continues with the visit of the season’s world famous resident orchestra, conducted by Sir Mark Elder.

The orchestra will be joined by soloist James Ehnes (pictured) to play Bruch’s highly popular First Violin Concerto.

You will also be able to hear works by two English composers: Gerald Finzi’s The Fall Of The Leaf, and Sir Edward Elgar’s Symphony No 1.

Photo: Benjamin Ealovega