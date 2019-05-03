Hear the songs of Neil Young played by Rust For Glory in Derby on Saturday

Neil Young tribute band Rust For Glory will play songs from nearly every era of the star’s 50-year career in Derby this weekend.

They hit The Flowerpot on Saturday, May 4, when they will recreate the sound, feel and spirit of Neil and his various bands and solo projects both electric and acoustic.

Their set will take in the electric onslaught of Crazy Horse, the country-rock of Harvest, gems from the Ditch trilogy, as well as many more well-known and obscure Neil classics.

Rust For Glory have been playing to acclaim at venues and festivals across the UK since 2011, including the Mathew Street Festival in Liverpool, and the Robin Hood Beer Festival in Nottingham.

Tickets for The Flowerpot gig cost £10, available from the venue or book online click here https://www.rawpromo.co.uk