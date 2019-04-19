Hit novel The Remains Of The Day comes to Derby Theatre in new stage version soon

The Remains of The Day hits the stage at Derby Theatre from April 23 to 27.

Starring Niamh Cusack and Stephen Boxer, the novel by 2017 Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro became a beloved Merchant Ivory film.

In 1930s England, Darlington Hall runs like clockwork under one of the last truly great butlers.

Reserved and dutiful like his father before him and with the funny and forthright housekeeper Kenton by his side, Stevens faithfully serves his employer.

Meanwhile, England stands on a precipice, as fascism builds and boils in Europe.

20 years later, Stevens travels to find an old friend, remembering choices made and not made, journeying to one last chance at happiness.

The Remains Of The Day has been transformed into an exquisite stage play by one of Britain’s most exciting writers Barney Norris. It received its world premiere at Royal & Derngate before embarking on a major national tour that now visits Derby.

For tickets, you can click here or call the box office on 01332 593939.

You can also click here for more another show at the venue.