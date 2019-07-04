Hits galore from top tribute band Blondied at The Flowerpot in Derby

Don’t miss the latest appearance at The Flowerpot by Blondied on Friday, July 5.

They will be performing their acclaimed tribute to the music of Blondie and Debbie Harry at the King Street venue.

Fronted by the incredible look/sound-alike Michelle Hendriks, the aim of Blondied is to faithfully recreate the sound of Debbie Harry and Blondie and to capture the excitement and power of the band onstage for new and old fans alike.

The Blondied show includes all Blondie’s hits and more, from their raucous early records right up to the slick pop/rock that has become Blondie’s trademark in the 21st century, also including some of Debbie Harry’s solo hits, such as French Kissing in the USA and I Want That Man.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as by clicking here.

