Hits galore when Paul Carrack comes to Nottingham

Legendary soul sensation Paul Carrack is back on the road with his latest tour.

The veteran singer/songwriter will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on February 2 and Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 12.

Nicknamed “The Man with the Golden Voice” in a BBC documentary about his 50-year career, Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs such as How Long by ACE, Tempted by Squeeze and the Grammy Award nominated Living Years by Mike and the Mechanics, is now established as one of the hardest working independent musicians on the scene.

Having returned from touring Japan and the USA as a featured instrumentalist with the Eric Clapton Band, Paul is eager to get back to his own set, highlighting not only the hits and collaborations with bands like The Eagles, but also songs from his 17 solo albums.

