Hollies will hit the stage at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham next year

There will be hits galore when The Hollies play at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on May 3.

The Hollies created some of the best songs of yesteryear. These included American number one Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), The Air That I Breathe, Bus Stop, I’m Alive, Carrie Anne, and the soul-stirring British number 1 He

Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.

Come and hear these and many more in this gig next year plus many more classic worldwide hits.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555

