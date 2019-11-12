I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue star Jack Dee is touring live show to Derbyshire

Television and radio star Jack Dee will perform in Chesterfield as part of his first solo comedy tour in six years.

His new live show, entitled Off The Telly, will hit the Pomegranate Theatre on November 24.

One of Britain’s biggest and best loved comedy stars, Jack has built up a huge following through his appearances as team captain on Radio 4’s I’m Sorry, I Haven’t A Clue, BBC2 sitcom Lead Balloon and the BBC 2 programmes The Apprentice: You’re Fired and The Apprentice: You’re Hired. He has co-written and starred in Bad Move.

Jack’s last tour travelled the country for 18 months, playing to sell-out audiences.

Tickets to see Jack Dee - Off the Telly are priced £23.90. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

