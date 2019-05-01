Ilkeston’s Robert Lindsay to star in Prism at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year

Ilkeston-born actor Robert Lindsay will head the cast of Prism when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from October 21 to 26.

Written by Terry Johnson, the play comes to the area following a sell-out run at London’s Hampstead Theatre, as part of a national tour.

The acclaimed star of Citizen Smith, My Family, GBH and much much more reprises his role as the double Oscar-winning cinematic master Jack Cardiff.

Surrounded by memorabilia from a lifetime of ‘painting with light’, the writing of an autobiography should be an easy matter - were it not that Jack would now rather live in the past than remember it…

Call 0115 9895555 for tickets or you can click here.

Photo by Shaun Webb