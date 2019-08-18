It’s Time-Warp time at the Royal Concert Hall as Duncan James stars in The Rocky Horror Show

It’s time to do the Time-Warp again when Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from August 28 to September 1.

This classic musical extravaganza will star Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James as Frank, and Kristian Lavercombe will be reprising his role as Riff Raff following more than 1,300 performances in The Rocky Horror Show around the world.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, The Time-Warp.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages.

This critically acclaimed stunning new production is now back by public demand and returns for a 12 month UK tour.

For more on tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show''''�The Other Richard

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photos by Richard Davenport/The Other Richard