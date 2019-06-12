John Bishop announces live show in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets this week

Comedy superstar John Bishop has announced a limited run of Work In Progress stand-up shows across the UK including Sheffield.

He will perform at Sheffield City Hall on December 11, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14, at 10am. Pre-sale tickets are available today (Wednesday) from 10am at www.JohnBishopOnline.com

Following his critically acclaimed sell-out 2017/8 UK tour ‘Winging It‘, which played to more than 500,000 people across the UK and Ireland, John can’t wait to get back on the live stage to try out new material.

Since bursting into the comedy scene in 2009, John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including ‘John Bishop’s Ireland‘ (ITV1), ‘John Bishop’s Australia‘ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1). More recently ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ for ITV1 and four series of his interview show ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ (UKTV).