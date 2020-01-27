Join Josie Long for her latest show's Nottingham and Sheffield dates

Comedian Josie Long is to perform new show Tender at Nottingham Playhouse on February 2, and Sheffield’s Leadmill on February 9.

The stand-up is back on the road with a new show about the mind-bending intensity of motherhood, but it is also about kindness, gentleness and joy.

An optimist herself, Josie wants her audiences to feel optimistic about the future, although in this day and age, that’s a big ask.

But at the very least there will be some silly voices. Of course, its Josie Long: society’s biggest issues cannot be ignored, but Tender’s main focus is about bringing new life into this world.

Having started performing comedy at 14, Josie won the BBC New Comedy Award, Chortle Best Newcomer, Best Newcomer at the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh three years running.

