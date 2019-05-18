Julia Donaldson book Zog hits stage at Royal Concert Hall

Zog can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 27-28 in a production aimed at wowing young audience members.

Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre Kingston present the world premiere stage adaptation of this hugely popular book by Julia Donaldson, with illustrations by Axel Scheffler.

It has been adapted and directed by Mike Shepherd.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three.

Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet…a duel with a knight, Sir Gadabout the Great. Zog promises to be roaring fun for all ages.

Click here for more on how to get hold of tickets or alternatively you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks