Last chance this weekend to see Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at Derby Museum and Art Gallery

Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing, is currently on display at Derby Museum & Art Gallery, but comes to a close this Bank Holiday Monday after a three-month run attracting record numbers of visitors.

The exhibition, which commemorates the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death, features 12 of the Renaissance master’s great drawings from the Royal Collection.

Derby is one of 12 locations nationally that has been showing works by Leonardo from the Royal Collection over the last three months, giving the widest-ever UK audience the opportunity to see the work of this extraordinary artist.

“We are delighted to have welcomed nearly 40,000 visitors through the doors since the exhibition opened on 1st February, with many more expected for the final weekend”, said Janine Derbyshire, head of visitor services at Derby Museums.

“It’s been brilliant to see the museum literally buzzing over the past few weeks and we’d like to thank everyone involved, from those who volunteered their time to those made donations. Your generous support helps us to continue bringing fantastic exhibitions like this to Derby and to keep them free for everyone to enjoy.”

The Museum and Art Gallery will be opening its doors for a special ‘last chance to see’ opportunity on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, from 10am-5pm. The exhibition is free and visitors are encouraged to Give What You Think.

Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing will then head over to The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, London (May 24- October 13), where more than 200 of the Renaissance master’s greatest drawings in the Royal Collection will be on show for the largest exhibition of Leonardo’s work in over 65 years.

For more information, click here.

You can also click here for another arts story.