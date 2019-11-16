Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young play Tex-Mex classics at Matlock’s County Offices

At least one member of Los Pacaminos will be a familiar face to the audience when the band play at Matlock’s County Offices.

The highly-respected seven-piece Americana group is led by Paul Young, one of the UK’s finest and best-loved singers.

Paul is not the only reason to part with your hard-wearned cash and leave the house to watch them on November 21.

Some of the best musicians in the business will be playing a mix of Tex-Mes classics that will have you dancing the night away.

Paul said: “We sing, we dance, we drink tequila. Only the good stuff these days!@

Los Pacaminos have been making music together for more than quarter of a century, have an unrivalled live reputation and have four albums under their belts.

Tickets for their show in Matlock cost £19. Go to www.peakconcerts.co.uk/lospacaminos, email: tickets@peakconcerts.co.uk or call 01246 862681.

