Michaela Strachan to host Nottingham Philharmonic's latest family concert

TV star Michaela Strachan is the latest guest host for Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual family concert.

This year’s concert takes place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, January 25, starting at 6pm, and is called Around The World In 80 Minutes.

Conducted by Mark Heron, the concert for all ages features film, TV and show music from round the world, including Bohemian Rhapsody, The Lion King, Lord of the Rings, Slumdog Millionaire, as well as classical pieces including Rismky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol, Brahms's Hungarian Dance and Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King.

Michaela Strachan has been presenting TV since 1986 on a variety of programmes including The Wide Awake Club, The Really Wild Show, Michaela’s Wild Challenge, Elephant Diaries, Countryfile, Springwatch and many many more.

For tickets, you can contact the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.