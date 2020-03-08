Music legend Tom Robinson will bring new tour to Nottingham Metronome later this year

Punk era frontman, award-winning broadcaster and LGBT activist Tom Robinson turns 70 this year.

The veteran vocalist and bass player will be hitting the motorways in May for an 18-date UK tour. This tour will include a gig at Nottingham’s Metronome, taking place on Thursday, May 14, and it ends in London on Saturday, May 30, where Tom will celebrate his landmark birthday with friends and guests at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Audiences in the area can look forward to songs and stories spanning four decades from 1978’s rip-roaring TRB album Power In The Darkness right up to Tom's acclaimed solo comeback Only The Now in 2015.

You can expect classics such as Up Against The Wall, War Baby, Glad To Be Gay, Atmospherics: Listen to the Radio, Too Good To Be True, Martin, Grey Cortina, and, of course, the traditional surprise encore 2-4-6-8 Motorway.

Tom's incendiary band features guitarist Adam Phillips (Richard Ashcroft Band), Faithless drummer Andy Treacey and keyboard virtuoso Jim Simmons. Special guest Lee Forsyth Griffiths will be opening at all shows and also joins the band on backing vocals and second guitar.

Best known today as a radio presenter and new music advocate on BBC Radio 6 Music, Robinson's decision to tour live again at the age of 69 was given urgency by the sudden death of TRB guitarist Danny Kustow in March 2019 after a short illness.

