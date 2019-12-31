National Youth Orchestra to hit the stage at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Some of the country’s most talented young musicians will be hitting the stage at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday, January 6.

The latest visit by the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain is not to be missed. It will be conducted by Jaime Martin and sees the young musicians performing a trio of powerful 20th century works.

Come along and hear them perform Hanns Eisler’s Auf den Strassen zu Singen. Written for choir and snare drum, the protest songs will feature the combined voices of the 160-strong orchestra.

The concert also features Benjamin Britten’s Sinfonia Da Requiem, written in memory of his parents, a short work packed full of interesting and arresting sounds. The concert concludes with Shostakovich’s dramatic Symphony No 11, ‘The Year 1905’, commemorating a key incident in Russian history.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

