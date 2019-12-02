Noel Gallagher set to play show at unique venue near Mansfield

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher is set to play an outdoor gig at Sherwood Pines, but, when will it be?

Noel Gallagher has been at the forefront of the British music scene since the mid-nineties Britpop explosion.

Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds will play at Sherwood Pines.

As a founding member and songwriter of Oasis, Noel has sold over 70 million records, including the band’s generation-defining albums ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory?’.

His new single, ‘Wandering Star’, is taken from the Blue Moon Rising EP, to be released in March 2020.

At Forest Live, an outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England, Noel with his 11-piece band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, will be performing tracks from his new series of EP’s and from the impressive Gallagher back catalogue.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their debut album going double platinum in the UK and selling over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

‘Chasing Yesterday’ and ‘Who Built The Moon?’ followed, making it a hat-trick of Number 1 albums.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds plus special guests Confidence Man will play at the forest venue near Mansfield on Friday, June 26.

If you can not make it on that day he is also playing at Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley on Friday, June 19.

Tickets will set you back £52.50, plus a £6.25 booking fee.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 6 and you can get them from the Forestry England box office on 03000 680400 or buy online by visiting www.forestryengland.uk/music