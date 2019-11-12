Nottingham and Sheffield gigs coming soon for hot young talents The Clause

The Clause will be strutting their stuff in gigs at Cafe Totem, Sheffield, on November 16 and then at The Chameleon, Nottingham, on November 21.

The UK music scene has a habit of producing bands that energise a particular moment in time and out of the turbulence of 2019 an act has emerged that provides the much-required remedy of musical inspiration.

The Clause are a four-piece alternative group from Birmingham.

Their sound is a combination of 60s swagger, 80s groove and a 90s attack, taking inspiration from the big sound of indie and the melodies of rhythm and blues.

In just three days since the release of their new single, In My Element, The Clause managed to reach number one in the UK iTunes Rock charts and number three in the Irish iTunes rock charts and peak at number 46 in the UK nationwide iTunes charts.

