Nottingham and Sheffield gigs for hot properties The Murder Capital this month

Don’t miss the chance to see The Murder Capital when the rising stars play twice in the area soon.

Their latest tour will bring them to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on February 17 and Sheffield’s Leadmill on February 22.

An exercise in both darkness and light, debut album When I Have Fears only serves to highlight the early ambition in the band’s sound.

From the post-rock build and breakdowns of the two-part Slowdance to the tender, bruised confessional of On Twisted Ground and industrial pulse of closer Love, Love, Love, there is a consistent intensity throughout that marks out The Murder Capital as a band arriving fully formed on their debut album.

The Murder Capital are James McGovern (vocals), Damien Tuit (guitars), Cathal Roper (guitars), Gabriel Paschal Blake (bass) and Diarmuid Brennan (drums).

For more on the gigs and the band, click here.

You can also click here or here for more stories.