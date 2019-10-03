Nottingham Glee Club gig coming up for comedian Basile on his The Greek Spice Boy Cometh tour

The Emmy-nominated American-Greek comedian Basile returns to the UK on his The Greek Spice Boy Cometh tour, which includes a visit to Nottingham Glee Club on Monday, October 7.

Basile has announced he is dedicating his UK tour in memory of Pani (Panayioti) Argyrou, a popular British-born Cypriot well known in London and the UK, who sadly passed away in 2018, aged 29.

Pani fundraised for and organised trips to the orphanage of Lyreio Children’s Institution, St. Anargyroi, Orthodox Village (Rafina, Greece) forming close bonds with the children there. The orphanage was rebuilt after being nearly ruined in 1995, only to be badly damaged again in the 2018 fires.

This fresh, new Basile show is described as ‘Anglo meets Greek/Cypriot... it’s feta sprinkled on fish ‘n’ chips’.

It is an evening of explosive improvisational hilarity throughout the night that will leave the audience in fits of laughter.

North London stand-up comedian, Chris Marco K, also returns to support Basile on this UK tour.

Basile has entertained millions of comedy fans in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa. Basile’s unique blend of material, improvisation, and characters has made him one of

the most sought after comedians in the entertainment industry today.

He has more than 2.5million views on YouTube, and has sold more than one million DVDs.

