Nottingham Playhouse panto will be a real beauty this year

The weeks of waiting are almost over for panto fans in the area.

The hugely popular Nottingham Playhouse pantomime has become a traditional part of Christmas for many local families and this year’s offering is Sleeping Beauty.

Written and directed by panto king Kenneth Alan Taylor, it can be seen at the Playhouse from November 22 to January 11.

Sleeping Beauty tells the story of Princess Rosalind, who pricks her finger on evil fairy Maleficent’s spinning wheel and is sent into a deep sleep along with the rest of the kingdom.

It’s then up to the brave Prince Alexander, Jerry the Jester and Fairy Wisheart to foil the evil fairy’s plans and save Sleeping Beauty.

Expect plenty of fun for all the family.

Tickets and further information about the production can be obtained by calling the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.