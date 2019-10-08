Nottingham Rock City date on Example’s first live tour in six years

Example has announced his first live tour in six years for February and March next year, including a gig at Nottingham’s Rock City venue on February 21.

The new run of dates will be a huge celebration of all his biggest hits and new tracks.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 11, at 10am and will be available from gigst.rs/EX

Singer, rapper, producer and all-round king of the club banger, Example is renowned for his monstrous live sets. On this tour, you can expect a high energy performance filled with his classic hits such as Changed The Way You Kiss Me, Kickstarts, Stay Awake, Say Nothing and We’ll Be Coming Back.

Youwill also hear songs from his last project Bangers & Ballads such as Show Me How To Love as well as 16 million views viral club hit All Night and his massive new tune Click.

Speaking about the highly anticipated new tour dates, Example said: “I’ve spent the last few months going back through all my albums and previous tour setlists.

“There are so many fan favourites and hidden gems I’d forgotten about. I plan to make the show on this next tour a full celebration of all my hits, my many career highlights whilst incorporating all the best of my recent output as well. This will be the longest set I’ve done in a 15-year career and for the first time there’ll be an added visual and lighting experience. It will be a night to remember!”

