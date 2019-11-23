One man rises to the challenge of King Lear in Belper show

A one-man production of King Lear will be performed in Belper this weekend.
Armed with only a drum, a knife and a chair, the tragic trajectory of Lear’s demise is presented from the point of view of his long suffering and ever-loyal fool.
Oddbodies theatre company’s fast paced, funny and ultimately heartbreaking production will be presented at No 28. Belper, on Sunday, November 24.
Tickets £12.50. Buy online at https://tinyurl.com/sr8b7hk or from Time Again, King Street, Belper.
READ THIS: Disney On Ice dazzles with 100 year of magic.