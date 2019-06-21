One month to go and tickets are selling at record speeds for this year’s Splendour festival

There is now a month to go until this year’s Splendour festival in Nottingham and tickets are selling at record speeds.

The city’s biggest summer party is set to take over Wollaton Park on Saturday, July 20.

Following the full line-up announcement, with headliners Manic Street Preachers and The Specials, as well as Rag’n’Bone Man and All Saints set to perform next month, Splendour fans were quick to react.

The organiser, DHP Family, has reported tickets are selling faster than ever before in the festival’s ten-year history and are predicting a sell-out.

George Akins, DHP Family owner, said: “The overall reaction to this year’s line-up announcement has been overwhelming. We’ve definitely got the right mix of exciting new artists and established favourites to make it an epic party for everyone to enjoy. With ticket sales well ahead of all previous years, we’re encouraging those who haven’t bought a ticket yet to act quickly to avoid missing out.”

Behind the scenes, DHP Family, working in association with Nottingham City Council, are busy putting the final touches to the festival to deliver a great day out for the whole family.

Across the site, there will be an array of food and drink to please all appetites. Indulge on Cheesy Does It’s gourmet toasties, prime and local Nottingham meat from Romano’s or vegan, veggie and gluten-free pizzas from Stone Baked Pizza, washed down with a tasty unique blend of coffee from Boxed Drinks Limited or a tipple from one of the beer tents.

In the exclusive VIP retreat, there will be a gin garden, gourmet food and a quality choice of craft ales and cocktails. There are also a number of trade stalls selling everything from bonsai trees, novelty jewellery for children, clothing and accessories, plus festival body art, with more details to be revealed on the Splendour social channels in the coming weeks. The fringe line-up will also be revealed soon.

The award-winning music event has a funfair, fringe entertainment stage, kids’ area and entertainers out and about in the crowd, as well the extremely popular Gem Anthems Silent Disco, back for another year.

Once again, the Confetti Stage at Splendour is in partnership with Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, a leading provider of creative industry education. Working alongside Notts TV, preparations are underway to ensure technical operations on the day run smoothly, including fitting the big screens and sound control.

The opening slot at Splendour also remains up for the grabs. Nusic’s 2019 Future Sound of Nottingham finalists, soul-pop artist Mollie Ralph, electronic-pop singer Jacob Fowler, singer-songwriter Remy, pop-punkers Desensitised, indie-rockers Near Mrs, pop-indie providers Don’t Forget Rupert, plus rapper Exchecker, will all play at the free final at Rock City on Sunday, July 7.

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free and discounts are also in place for Nottingham City residents. Including booking fee, a standard ticket is £56.65, coming down to £45.65 when the Nottingham City discount is applied. Tickets for Nottingham City residents aged 11-17 are £22. VIP packages are also available and start from £87.65 for a Nottingham City adult.

Photo credit for Manics photo: Alex Lake

Other photos credit: Splendour Festival