Opera North in top form on latest visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal this week

Never mind the weather, the seasons collided over Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on Tuesday night, writes Tony Spittles.

Outside, rockets and fireworks celebrated Bonfire Night. Inside, a packed house was marking Christmas Eve as Opera North opened its autumn visit with Puccini’s enduring romantic drama La Boheme.

This has been a hit with audiences worldwide for more than 120 years, and it was plain to see that its future is assured with Phyllida Lloyd’s 1993 design, set in a sparse, chilly flat in early 1960s Paris, being given a deft and timely update by revival director Michael Barker-Craven.

Fans will probably have noticed slight tweaks with the production, but the main story is still the winner with Puccini’s endless memories propelling the story of the love affair between seamstress Mimi and poet Rodolfo when she knocks on the door of his rundown garret flat in Paris in search of a candle.

Making his Opera North debut as the aspiring wordsmith was New Zealander Thomas Atkins, ideally matched, in and out of love, with Katie Bird as Mimi, who set a new gold standard as the tragic heroine.

Another debut singer with Leeds-based Opera North was Ukrainian baritone Yuriy Yurchuk as Rodolfo’s flatmate painter Marcello, whose on-off romance with feisty, girl-about-town Musetta (Australian/British soprano Samantha Clarke) provided a rousing finish to the end of the first half set in the brightly lit Cafe Momus.

Joining the Opera North “debut club” were fellow flatmates, philosopher Colline (Emyr Wyn Jones) and musician Schaunard (Henry Neill) while doubling up as the boozy landlord Benoit and Musetta’s rich, ageing beau Alcindoro was Barnsley’s Jeremy Peaker who, before treading the boards, was a colliery stores manager for for eight years.

Wednesday night sees the drama go back in time more than 2,000 years to Egypt in 48 BC with a single staging of Handel’s masterpiece Giulio Cesare (Caesar and Cleopatra in Egypt), originally staged by the company seven years ago, to be delivered by a top-flight cast in a production that has all the colour, passion and epic sweep of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Amid the themes of vengeance and desire as Julius Caesar gets romantically involved with Cleopatra as she her brother vie for the throne are an astonishing series of glittering arias that, while nearly 300 years old, will linger long after the three hour 15-minute show ends.

There are two other chances to catch La Boheme, on Thursday and Friday, both starting at 7.30pm, and Opera North rounds off its stay on Saturday with one performance of Czech composer Bohuslav Martinu’s spectacular soundscape The Greek Passion which, although it dates from 1961, has timely resonances as deep rifts tear a village community apart when a group of desperate refugees arrive seeking help and shelter.

Details of tickets, which start at £16, can be obtained from the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 989 5555, or via the website by clicking here.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton