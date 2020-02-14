Pasquale plays Frank Spencer soon at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Comedy star Joe Pasquale is returning as Frank Spencer in a touring version of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

He is at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from March 10 to 14.

The show follows on from a successful 2018 tour. Sarah Earnshaw is reprising her role as long-suffering wife Betty, as is Susie Blake as disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

The adaptation is by Guy Unsworth, based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen. Guy will also be directing.

Joe Pasquale said: "After 30 years in show business, this has been the role of a lifetime for me, so to be bringing it back again, this time to a wider audience, is a dream come true.

”Alongside Sarah Earnshaw’s brilliant Betty, the Spencers are hitting the road again, bigger and better than ever before…it’s going to be a disaster!”

