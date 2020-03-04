Rich Hall, Milton Jones and a star-laden Ten Times Table are must-see shows in Derbyshire

Television comedians Rich Hall and Milton Jones plus a star-studded cast in an Alan Ayckbourn play will be entertaining Derbyshire theatregoers in the coming week.

Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe showcases acerbic stand-up and alt country lyricism in a live production which is touring to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on March 6.

A stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You, the comedian’s broadcasting credits include Rich Hall’s Red Menace (BBC 4) and Election Breakdown (Radio 4).

Tickets for Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe cost £19.90. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Telly’s funny guy Milton Jones will light up Buxton Opera House on March 8 when he reveals the truth behind having once been an international spy before being given a new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

The comedian has based his live show, Milton: Impossible, on a Tom Cruise film and claims that the evening will include an interrogation scene, a car chase with a swivel chair and an escape on top of a Vince Cable car.

Milton Jones. Photo by Aemen Sukkar at Jiksaw.

One of the UK and Ireland’s most popular comedians, Milton’s last live show, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by more than 100,000 people.

Tickets to see Milton Jones cost £31. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Robert Daws, who is best known as Dr Gordon Ormerod in The Royal, heads the cast of Ten Times Table at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre from March 9 to 14.

Mutli award-winning Alan Ayckbourn wrote this comedy about a committee planning a folk festival and the motley crew of colourful characters who up its membership.

Bakewell Youth Theatre present Guys & Dolls.

Produced for the stage by Bill Kenwright, the cast features Deborah Grant, best known for playing Wendy in Not Going Out and Deborah Bergerac in Bergerac. Emmerdale and Holby City star Gemma Oaten is joined by Robert Duncan of Drop The Dead Donkey fame and theatre veteran Mark Curry, well known for his appearances in Hollyoaks and as Kevin in Last Of The Summer Wine. Craig Gazey, famous for his portrayal of Graeme Proctor in Coronation Street completes the cast, alongside Elizabeth Power known for playing Christine Hewitt in EastEnders.

Tickets are priced from £22 for Ten Times Table. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Bakewell Youth Theatre will be presenting much-loved musical Guys and Dolls at the town's Medway Community Centre from March 5 to 7.

This lively show features well-known numbers including Luck Be A Lady and Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat. The latter song has had the input of West End star, Tom Pearce, a former member of the youth theatre, who returned to town to assist in choreographing the show-stopper.

Spiltmilk Dance present Desert Island Flicks at West Hallam Village Hall on March 8.

Guys and Dolls has been mainly choroegraphed by professional choreographer and former professional dancer, Jilly Ferguson and West End star and three times Royal Variety Show performer, Andrew Edwards. Musical direction is by professional musical director, vocal coach, and former Bakewell Youth Theatre member, Chris Blackshaw. The show is directed by Sue Stones, founder of Bakewell Youth Theatre.

Tickets for Guys and Dolls are priced £8 (full), £6 (concessions), £24 (family, two adults, two children) and are available from the Medway Community Centre or Maxwell’s Bookshop, Bakewell or call 01629 813638.

Two mothers are united in sorrow, unable to escape the tragedy of knife crime, as they try to protect their sons – one in life, and one in death.

They are the central characters in seeds at Derby Theatre studio on March 6 and 7.

The mums are played by Judith Jacob (Dark Heart, ITV; The Five, Sky One) and Penny Layden (Belgravia, ITV).

Tickets to see seeds are priced from £12. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.

Miles Western, Joe McFadden and Nick Hayes in Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Seen by more than 20 million people worldwide, hit show Spirit of the Dance hot-foots it to Chesterfield Winding Wheel on March 5.

Expect a fusion of Irish, Scottish, flamenco, Latin and American tap dancing.

Tickets for Spirit of the Dance are priced £29.50. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

A revival of Shakespeare's bloodiest thriller, Macbeth, runs at Derby Theatre until March 14, prior to a national tour.

The production is a collaboration between Derby Theatre and Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch and is directed by Douglas Rintoul, artistic director at Queen’s Theatre, following his acclaimed productions of Much Ado About Nothing and UK tour of The Crucible.

Tickets to see Macbeth are priced from £10. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.

Matlock Storytelling Cafe will welcome internationally renowned Dominic Kelly to share a tale of The Hero Light which weaves together Ulster stories of loyalty, love and betrayal.

Dominic, who has told stories around the world, from India to the icy wastes of the Arctic Circle, will be at Matlock’s Imperial Rooms on March 6.

Admission to the Storytelling Cafe costs £7. For further details, go to www.facebook.com/MatlockStorytellingCafe

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden stars in the adaptation of Oscar-winning film Priscilla Queen of the Desert which is on at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, March 7.

The colourful musical focuses on three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

A non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more accompanies the story.

The show is produced by Mark Goucher and Jason Donovan, the latter appeared in the cast of the original West End production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and two subsequent UK tours.

Tickets to see Priscilla Queen of the Desert are priced from £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

Fancy watching a show involving blockbuster, adventure and romcom movies rolled into one?

Spiltmilk Dance company bring their production of Desert Island Flicks to West Hallam Village Hall on March 9.

Two leading ladies reimagine and send up memorable movies, taking on lead roles, stunts and special effects. The result is somewhere between a dance performance, sketch show, a night at the movies and an epic game of charades.

The show is suitable for eight years upwards.

Tickets for Desert Island Flicks cost £11. Call 01159 303 340.